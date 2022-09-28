Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Renault Stock Performance
RNSDF stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.
About Renault
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renault (RNSDF)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.