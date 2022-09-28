Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Renault Stock Performance

RNSDF stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Get Renault alerts:

About Renault

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.