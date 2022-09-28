Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Renishaw Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.