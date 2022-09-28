Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.70. 4,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Repay Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $685.46 million, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

