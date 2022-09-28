Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.79

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 159387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Equities analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.