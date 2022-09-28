Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.