Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

9/7/2022 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 104,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

