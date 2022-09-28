Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

