Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.36. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 689,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reunion Gold in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Reunion Gold Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$384.89 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

