Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 481,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,773,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.
