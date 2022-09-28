Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 481,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,773,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

