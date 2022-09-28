Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30% LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.72 -$18.53 million ($0.07) -258.96 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.02 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -16.83

Analyst Recommendations

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Check and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78 LegalZoom.com 2 2 4 0 2.25

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 55.67%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 122.81%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Check beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

