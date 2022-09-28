RH (RH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RH (NYSE: RH):

9/21/2022 – RH is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – RH had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $262.00.

9/9/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00.

9/6/2022 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RH Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.25. 14,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.12. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $700.63. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.