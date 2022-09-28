RichQUACK.com Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $2.14 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 coins. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rich Quack (QUACK) is a hyper Deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity that pays out-static rewards to holders. 50% sent to blackhole, 5% Auto LP, 5% Auto Farm. LP Locked for 5years. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

