Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.71. 74,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $138.60.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

