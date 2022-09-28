Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.56. 4,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,672. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

