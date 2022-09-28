Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 2.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL traded up $13.80 on Wednesday, reaching $1,095.38. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,055. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

