Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,678. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.