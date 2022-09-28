Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

