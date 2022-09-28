Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $359,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $368.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.