Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 243,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,203.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 174,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 171,090 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
BIV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,218. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
