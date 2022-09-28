Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Amgen by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $228.64. 13,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

