Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,233. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.