RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.85

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.85 and last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 85158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

