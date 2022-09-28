Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014826 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.