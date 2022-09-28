RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.11

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 89155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

