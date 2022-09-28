Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 387,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,228.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

