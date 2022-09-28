Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 387,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,228.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $21,364.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
