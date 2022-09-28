Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $468.32 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $468.32 million and $1.78 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.97 or 0.00127839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.05 or 1.00013444 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00079087 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

