Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 623,664 shares.The stock last traded at $90.17 and had previously closed at $89.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

