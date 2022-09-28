Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Target Price to GBX 130

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance
HPGSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30.
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HPGSF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.