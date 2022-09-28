Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Royal Mail stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
