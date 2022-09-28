Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Royal Mail Stock Down 3.7 %

Royal Mail stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Royal Mail

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.