RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 169,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 227,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAR. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6,963.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 854,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 842,013 shares during the period.

