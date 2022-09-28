Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $283.50

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 283.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 284.69 ($3.44), with a volume of 1020345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.50).

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £966.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,074.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.39.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

