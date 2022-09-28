Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.85

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.85 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 6649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 160,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after acquiring an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.