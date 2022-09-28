Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Announces $0.10 — Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

RHP stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

