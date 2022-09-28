SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
SAF-Holland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at 9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.39. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 10.86.
About SAF-Holland
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAF-Holland (SFHLF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.