Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

