Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,571. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,628,506 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

