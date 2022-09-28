Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €19.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZGPY. DZ Bank cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Salzgitter Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

