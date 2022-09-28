Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in September

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMSEY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

