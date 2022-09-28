Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in September

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMSEY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.42.
