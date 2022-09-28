Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 6.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 3,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,127,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,748,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,684,000 after buying an additional 512,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.