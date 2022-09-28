Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 6.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 3,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,127,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
