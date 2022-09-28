Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.10. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 143,203 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231,607 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

