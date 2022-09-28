Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
SNYNF remained flat at $75.83 during trading on Wednesday. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,008. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.
Sanofi Company Profile
