Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNYNF remained flat at $75.83 during trading on Wednesday. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,008. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.