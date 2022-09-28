Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $529.94 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $529.94 million and $515,397.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

