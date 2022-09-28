Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

