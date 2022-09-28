Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 213,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,149. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

