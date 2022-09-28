Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Trimmed by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $51.21.

