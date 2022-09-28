Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lowered by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.