Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 11.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

