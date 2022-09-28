Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.