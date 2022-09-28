Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.31

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 21692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

