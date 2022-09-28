Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 2,332.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Wednesday. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

